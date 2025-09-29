JUST IN: Wards’ delineation not suspended in Warri, Delta- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared the air on reports that plans for the delineation of Wards in Warri, Delta State, have been suspended, saying this is not true.

INEC added that the proposed delineation has not been suspended, and no final decision has been taken on the matter ahead of the 2027 general election in the country.

The electoral umpire stressed that the partitioning of the wards in Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South West Federal Constituency has not been finalised.

The clarification on the Supreme Court judgement delivered on 2nd December 2022 came amid reports that the commission has decided on the delineation.

It stated this through a statement released on Monday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, and made available to The Guild.

According to the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to a report published by a national newspaper in which an official of the Commission was misquoted on the proposed delineation of Wards in Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South West Federal Constituency as ordered by the Supreme Court in its judgement delivered on 2nd December 2022.

“The Commission hereby affirms that contrary to the report, the proposed delineation has not been suspended and no final decision has been taken on the matter.

“Meanwhile, the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is being undertaken in all the local government areas under the said constituency. We appeal to all the parties connected to the matter to continue to maintain the peace in the area”.