JUST IN: Vigilantes cut off bandit kingpin’s head during clash in Zamfara

A feared bandit leader known as “Me Dada” met his end after a violent encounter with local vigilantes, who beheaded him following a fierce battle.

Me Dada was killed after years of terrorizing residents of several communities within the state, leaving them in constant fear and sleepless nights due to the uncertainty of his attacks.

The bandit leader’s elimination occurred on the day he and his armed group launched an attack on Garagi village, located in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, in an attempt to kidnap residents and loot livestock.

However, the gang was confronted by a well-prepared and determined vigilante force, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Following the shootout, Me Dada was reportedly gunned down by the security team and subsequently beheaded to serve as a deterrent to other insurgents who might intend to carry out criminal activities in the area.

“He came with his men to attack us again, but this time we were ready,” said one of the vigilante members, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns.

“We exchanged gunfire and chased them off. Me Dada was neutralised, and we beheaded him to send a message,” the source added.

For months, Me Dada had been a major source of fear across the region, allegedly leading numerous attacks and abductions.

His death has been welcomed by residents of Garagi, who say they can now breathe a sigh of relief and go about their daily activities without fear.

“He destroyed families and kidnapped innocent people. We feel safer now,” a local farmer said, expressing relief at the demise of the notorious gang leader.