JUST IN: Veteran highlife music artiste passes on @ 79

A Veteran highlife music artiste, Julius Ekemode, popularly called Orlando Julius, has been reported to have passed on after a brief illness at the age of 79.

The artiste, a native of Ijebu Ijesha, was before his death described as one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro and Highlife music as well as a fine saxophonist.

Orlando Julius was said to have died at about 3 am on Friday with members of his family including his wife, Lady Latoya.

Confirming the development, the Managing Director of Evergreen Music, Bimbo Esho, in a short statement released on her official social media handle.

Esho, who has a closed relationship with the family, disclosed that the wife of the deceased informed her of the development a few minutes after 3 am.

According to the statement, this was the message I stumbled on waking up at exactly 3am to peruse my WhatsApp page. It was a message sent to me by Orlando Julius’ beautiful and supportive wife Lady Latoya.

“Orlando Julius a native of Ijebu Ijesha succumbed to the cold hands of death and breathed his last few hours ago at the age of 79.

“We shall miss one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro/Highlife Music, a gentleman, and a fine Saxophonist. May daddy Orlando Julius soul journey well . To the entire Ekemode family may God give you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”

