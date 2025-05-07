JUST IN: VeryDarkMan leaves EFCC custody after meeting bail condition

Human rights activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has regained his freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after meeting the administrative bail condition set by the anti-graft agency.

Otse was granted administrative bail by the anti-graft agency pending the conclusion of investigations into allegations leveled against him, after reportedly admitting to some of the offences while in the custody for five days.

The social media influencer, who is expected to be charged to court once investigations are concluded, is facing accusations related to multiple financial crimes.

Sources within the EFCC confirmed that although VDM has been released from custody, he is required to report to the agency’s headquarters in Abuja every day at 10 a.m. as part of his bail conditions.

This measure is said to be part of ongoing investigations, with the commission closely monitoring his movements while deciding whether to proceed with formal charges.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore confirmed VDM’s release, stating, “Thanks to unrelenting efforts of all @thatverydarkman has been released from unjust detention at the @officialEFCC! He is with his ebullient lawyer, @adeyanjudeji.”

Upon his release on Wednesday, VDM addressed his supporters, questioning the allegations against him by stating, “How can they accuse me of money laundering when I have no money?”

VDM, renowned for his outspoken commentaries on social issues and alleged corruption, was arrested on May 2nd, following multiple petitions accusing him of financial misconduct.

The EFCC stated that he had ignored several invitations for questioning, prompting his arrest. However, the agency emphasized that his detention was not related to his criticisms of the commission .