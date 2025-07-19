JUST IN: Usyk knocks out British boxer to reclaim IBF belt, others

Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk, has knocked out his British opponent, Daniel Dubois, in the fifth round to end their contest which was expected to determine the new king of the world heavyweight boxing division.

The bout which was stopped with seven rounds left after it became obvious that Dubois could not continue resulted in the British sportsman losing the IBF belt he won after Usyk dropped it over a year ago after faulting decision on who to fight next by the IBF body.

Following the victory on Saturday, the Ukrainian boxer became the undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time.

The undefeated southpaw retained his WBA, WBC and WBO belts and regained the IBF belt he relinquished just over a year ago.

The Ukrainian dropped Dubois twice in the fifth — the second time with a lunging left cross. The London native looked stunned on the canvas and couldn’t beat the count at a packed Wembley Stadium.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) beat Dubois for the second time in under two years and this time there was no low-blow drama. It was a ninth-round stoppage in Poland with, of all things, a straight jab. But the finishing shot Saturday was a no-doubter.

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) joined British countrymen Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in having lost twice to the 38-year-old Usyk, who was an undisputed world champion as a cruiserweight before he moved up in weight six years ago.