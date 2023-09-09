JUST IN: US teenage female tennis player lifts first grand slam trophy

After.many attempts, United States (US) teenage female tennis player, Coco Gauff, has lifted her first grand slam tournament after defeating soon-to-be world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, at the US grand slam, the final for the year.

The 19-year-old Gauff lost the first set to Sabalenka 2-6 but rallied to win the next two sets 6-3 and 6-2 to earn her first U.S. Open title.

In the three sets thriller.played on Saturday in New York, the teenager ensured that her opponent commit unforced errors to gain point advantage above the player and lifted the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

With this victory, Gauff is the first American teenager to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff came close to winning the French Open last spring but lost in the finals to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The female player entered the U.S. Open as one of the hottest tennis players in the world.

She is 18-2 in her last 20 matches, losing in the first round at Wimbledon and in the quarterfinals in Montreal. During that streak, she won 12 straight tournaments.

The win will vault Gauff to No. 3 in the world while Aryna Sabalenka will retain the first spot, following defeat of Swiatek much earlier in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic will face off against Daniil Medvedev in the Men’s title match on Sunday.

