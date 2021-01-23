Just IN: US talk-show host, Larry King, passes on at 87

The United States popular broadcaster, Larry King, has been reported to have died at the age of 87 in Los Angeles, a few days after recovering from Covid-19.

As gathered, King, who was often revered as a giant of American talk-show, had faced several health problems in recent years, including heart attacks, before his death at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Confirming the broadcaster’s death, his son, Chance, said that Larry died in the morning at the hospital, an announcement that was also corroborated by Ora Media, a production company he co-founded, to boost the standard of broadcasting and other media activities in the country.

Ora Media, in a statement posted on his verified social media accounts, described the deceased as a talented broadcaster whose 63 years in the profession has impacted on lives

The statement reads: “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television, and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”