Just In: US lawmakers begin Trump’s impeachment processes

As gathered, the impeachment resolution of the president was Democrats’ first step toward making Trump the first president in history to be impeached twice.

Trump, according to Democrats who initiated the impeachment move, would be charged for allegedly orchestrating the insurrection that led to the invasion of US Capitol.

The Democrats lawmakers at United States (US) House of Representatives have formally agreed to impeach the country’s president, Donald Trump, over his role in riots that disrupted the confirmation of President-elect, Joe Biden’s confirmation at the Capitol.

The single impeachment article, which was introduced when the House gaveled into a brief pro-formal session on Monday points to Trump’s repeated false claims that he won the election and his speech to the crowd on January 6 before pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol.

It also cited Trump’s call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where the President urged the public officeholder to find enough votes for Trump to win the state.

According to the resolution, in all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.

“He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States”.

The resolution also cited the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, noting that it “prohibits any person who has ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against’ the United States” from holding office.