JUST IN: US Imposes visa ban on Nigerians promoting religious violence

The United States government has announced new measures targeting Nigerians believed to be involved in activities that undermine religious freedom, particularly against Christian communities in the West African country.

The announcement follows repeated claims by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The American president had previously disclosed that he directed the Pentagon to prepare possible military action against Nigeria, accusing the government of failing to prevent the alleged genocide—a statement the Federal Government has rejected as misleading.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Wednesday via a post on X, explained that the policy will restrict visas for individuals who direct, support, finance, or participate in acts violating religious freedom, covering both government actors and non-state groups.

According to him, “The United States is taking decisive action in response to the atrocities and violence against Christians in Nigeria and around the world. The @StateDept will restrict U.S. visas for those who knowingly direct, authorize, fund, support, or carry out violations of religious freedom. This visa policy applies to Nigeria and other governments or individuals that persecute people for their religious beliefs,” the post stated.

Also confirming the policy, the U.S. Department of State noted that visa restrictions may extend to immediate family members of individuals involved in such acts.

The statement reads in part: “A new policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act will allow the State Department to restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom and, where appropriate, their immediate family members.

“As President Trump made clear, the United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries. This policy will apply to Nigeria and any other governments or individuals engaged in violations of religious freedom.”