JUST IN: US gospel singer dies 2months after birthday

American Christian worship leader, singer, and songwriter, Ron Kenoly, has been reported dead at the age of 81.

The artist’s death came four decades after abandoning Rap and Blues music for gospel songs, to begin working as a full-time Christian minister.

‎The musician, whose songs impacted lives globally, was said to have died on Tuesday, barely two months after celebrating his 81st birthday.

Kenoly was known in gospel music circles in the 1980s and 1990s for leading live music concerts, and he has inspired many, both in his homeland and in Africa, to follow their passion and ‘Praise The Lord’.

‎With songs like ‘Lift Him Up’, ‘Jesus Is Alive’, and several songs made at live worship concerts, he will be missed by his many followers, his family, and the gospel music industry, especially.

