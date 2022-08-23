JUST IN: US agrees to return Abacha’s hidden $23M

The United State Government has agreed to return $23 million from the funds taken out of Nigeria and hidden in different accounts during the administration of the former head of State, General Sani Abacha.

It said that the funds traced to the late head of state would be handed over to the Federal Government for the development of infrastructures and provision of other basic amenities across the country.

The US government agreed on Tuesday to return and handover the funds to the apex government after signing an agreement with the Nigerian representatives as well as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

While Malami signed on behalf of the Nigerian government, the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, inked her signature on the documents for the U.S government on Tuesday in Abuja at the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation’s office.

After the signing ceremony, the minister disclosed that the funds, which were made possible with the cooperation of the governments of United States and United Kingdom, had been earmarked by the government for the completion of three ongoing projects including the Abuja-Kano road, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, and the Second Niger Bridge.

He noted that these projects were picked considering their importance to the trades as well as ensuring steady economic growth and development of the country.

According to him, the federal government was intensifying efforts to ensure the recovery and repatriation of more of the looted assets.

“The president’s mandate to my office is to ensure that all international recoveries are transparently invested and monitored by civil society organizations to compete for these three projects within the agreed timeline,” Malami said.

Leonard disclosed that US department of justice and the FBI seized these funds in response to “General Abacha and his associates’ violation of US laws” when they laundered these assets to the US and into accounts in the UK.

“These actions were a flagrant breach of the Nigerian people’s trust. But today is the result of an extensive and high level corporation between the US, UK and the federal republic of Nigeria to make the Nigerian people whole,” Leonard said.

“This agreement is also a kind of collaboration that our government must continue in order to right the wrongs committed under the previous regimes.

“Combined with a $311.7m seized and repatriated with the assistance of the Bailiwick of Jersey and the government of Nigeria in 2020, this repatriation brings the total amount of funds repatriated in this case by the US to more than $334.7 million.

“In other words, these recovered criminal proceeds, like the $311.7m previously seized and repatriated, will be transformed into a visible and impactful representation of the possibilities of government assets that directly improve the lives of average Nigerians.

The US official said the US government is aware of the devastating impact corruption has on Nigeria and other societies, saying it erodes trust and the ability of governments to deliver to dividends of governance to citizens.

“It is in recognition of the role corruption plays in undermining democracy that the US considers the fight against corruption as a core national security interest. To that end, President Biden really supported the US strategy in countering corruption last December,” Leonard said.

Leonard assured that the US government would not be a safe haven for looted funds from any country in the world.

