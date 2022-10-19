JUST IN: Uproar in Alaba…traders, agberos fighting over loading fees

For residents living around Alaba market and envrons in Lagos, waking up everytime to terrifying violence over little disagreements between traders and members of commercial vehicle union is the height of insensitivity, and to them, would Lagos State Government continuing looking away on avoidable unrest is the only good thing that makes the area popular, just as another fight that ensued in the market on Wednesday morning, after traders rejected Agberos from their unusual collection of loading fees.

In the area, panicking is yet to subside, and it would only take interventions of Lagos security agents to rebuild confidence in the residents that they can go about with their lawful businesses.

For peace to reign in the area, Lagos State Government may have to invite both the traders and warring Agbero so as to address their differences and live together happily thereafter.

The residents believed that bringing both parties to the table would bring lasting peace to the market and afford them the opportunity of not living under any fear.

Residents of Oloyede street, Agbawi, Olubori street, and other adjourning communities, while narrating their ordeal, stressed that the clash prevented them from being able to leave their homes for other engagements using the road that passed through the market, Olojo drive.

During the face-off, scores of traders and members of the commercial vehicle union were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries over collections of levies within the market.

As gathered, the confrontations between the transporters and traders led by the market task force, which became bloody, lasted for several minutes without the Nigerian Police intervention to rescue commuters and residents that were caught in the web of the face-off.

During the face-off, the residents had nowhere to hide as many of the traders that have had hints of possible clashes had stayed away.

According to eyewitnesses, one person may have died during the clashes that started at about 10 am on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the clashes started yesterday when the market task force officials attacked the transport union members over the alleged collection of multiple levies from transporters and customers that have come to transact businesses.

The Guild gathered that the task force was able to dislodge the transport union members and dismantled their offices within the market.

Eyewitnesses narrated that, 24 hours after, the transport unionists decided to fight back and reclaim their offices but they met stiff resistance from the market task force, which resulted in the clashes.

The Lagos Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the clashes, said that policemen attached to Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and other officers led by Area Commander Festac, ACP Igbafe Afegbai, have restored normalcy to the axis.

Hundeyin, in a short statement released through his official social media handle, hinted that the policemen would remain within the axis to prevent any reprisal attacks.

“Alaba International Market is calm. Normalcy has been restored. @rrslagos767 and men of Ojo Division are at the scene, under the supervision of Area Commander Festac, ACP Igbafe Afegbai. There is no cause for alarm as monitoring continues”, he added.

