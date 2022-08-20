JUST IN: Universities’ staff pull out of ASUU strike, await FG’s promises

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) have pulled out of the ongoing industrial action embarked upon with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) after being promised by the Federal Government to address their demands.

They said that the suspension would take effect from Wednesday, August 24th to allow their members that have left the school campus and others to resume work unanimously.

The decision to suspend the strike was reached on Saturday during a meeting with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, during a closed-door meeting that lasted for several minutes in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Sources present at the meeting revealed that representatives of SSANU and NASU agreed to return to work and wait for the apex government to fulfill all promises made to them immediately.

Speaking on their decision, SSANU’s national president, Muhammed Ibrahim, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen that they have put the strike on hold for another two months.

According to him, yes, we have suspended the strike for a period of two months and this is to allow the Federal Government to fulfill all promises made to the unions.

Addressing the pressmen after the meeting, Adamu said that the workers have agreed to resume work and that the government has committed N50 billion to pay earned allowances for members of SSANU, NASU, and the ASUU.

Although, activities in public universities are expected to remain limited after ASUU rejected all offers presented before it by the government and vowed to continue the strike.

Meanwhile, SSANU and NASU’s decisions have excited the central government, as the new development boosted its efforts to ensure full administrative and academic sessions return to tertiary institutions across the country.

The new development came barely five months after the workers alongside ASUU in crippling both academic and administrative activities across Nigeria’s public universities.

They abandoned work to press home their demands for a preferred mode of salary payment, the University Peculiar Personnel & Payroll System, U3PS, which they believed would end all challenges unions within the institutions were facing in the payment of their wages.

MORE DETAILS SOON

