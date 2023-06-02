JUST IN: Unions, workers to down tools over fuel price

The Nigeria Labour Congess (NLC) has declared that a nationwide strike will commence next Wednesday, June 7, in order to compel the Federal Government to reverse it’s decision to remove fuel subsidy completely.
MORE DETAILS SOON
