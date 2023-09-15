JUST IN: UNILAG slashes tuition, hostel fees after students demonstrations

After many hours of protests within and outside the University of Lagos (UNILAG) gates, the management has accepted the students request, slashing tuition and hostel fees, o create opportunities for more students to acquire tertiary education.

The new tuition fee regime to be paid by the new and returning students, who embarked on the demonstration, was expected to take effect immediately.

The school management announced the cut on fees through a statement released on Friday by the Head, Communication, UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, after a closed door meeting with students representatives yesterday.

According to the statement, After careful evaluation of the issues raised by the students and management, the following consensus was reached at the meeting:

Utility Charges for all categories of students was reduced to ₦15,000:00 from ₦20,000:00.

The obligatory fees for new undergraduate students was reviewed from ₦126,325:00 to ₦116,325:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio and ₦176,325:00 to ₦166,325:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio.

The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students was reviewed from ₦100,750:00 to ₦80,750:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio; ₦140,250:00 to ₦120,250:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio; and from ₦190,250:00 to ₦170, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

The Convocation Fee to be paid by all final year students was reduced to ₦27,000:00 from ₦30,000:00.

Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees was reduced to ₦43, 000:00from ₦90,000:00.

For hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the fees was reduced to ₦65,000:00 from ₦120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall was reduced to ₦135,000:00 from ₦250,000:00.

Earlier during the meeting, the UNILAG management was led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, while the students were led the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Usman Barambu.

Ogunsola enumerated the dire situation of the University in view of prevailing economic realities, and the struggle to meet its obligations to students, staff, and municipal service providers, among others.

She stated the University’s commitment to the actualization of measures put in place to ameliorate the impact of the obligatory fees review.

These measures include the Instalment Payment Option, Revitalisation of Work-Study Programme, Assistance to Indigent Students, Triple A Project, Pay for Mentors Project, Scholarship Opportunities among others.

The Vice-Chancellor also reiterated that “No UNILAG student would drop out of the institution due to fees”. She stressed that the aim of the University is to deliver quality education to its students regardless of class, tribe or creed

