JUST IN: UN raises alarm over terrorists’ kidnap plans for humanitarian workers across Borno

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) has raised the alarm over plans by Boko Haram and members of Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) to abduct humanitarian workers in Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

UNDSS noted that insurgents have perfected plans to abduct humanitarian workers and that the attack could be carried out soon in the state.

It concerns was raised through an advisory information release on Tuesday, cautioning humanitarian workers to be on alert and be wary of their movements within the state particularly in the council identified.

However, the United Nation agency stressed that the insurgent did not indicate a specific time and date for the attack on the workers.

“As a mitigation measure, the UNDSS FSA has alerted all Heads of Agencies (HoAs) and Security Focal Persons (SFP) on the impending threat.

“It also advised them to ensure that staff vulnerability should be avoided and to also reduce the level of exposure of any kind,”the UNDSS added.

