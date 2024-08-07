JUST IN: UK promises Nigerians better security amid anti-immigration riot

Following the recent disorder in a number of cities in the United Kingdom (UK), the Government has has assured the large diaspora population of Nigerians safety and security.

It noted that necessary measures were being implemented to ensure peace and harmony returns across the troubled communities in the country.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Mongomery, who gave the assurance on Wednesday during a meeting with the Chairman, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja, disclosed that 12 towns in total were affected by the disorder.

He stated that Government has set up 60 special courts comprising of the UK Police and Legal operatives to look into the criminal disorder.

He added that, over 400 persons linked to the riots have been arrested for prosecution in accordance with the law.

The High Commissioner stressed that the UK system, considering its status, would sort things out very soon.

The British Envoy emphasised that the United Kingdom is home to people of different countries and races and will remain liberal to qualified persons to live, school and work.

He also emphasized that the UK will seek justice against those who incite these acts with hatred and disinformation online.

According to the High Commissioner, “we will not as a country accept discrimination or attacks against any community”.

The NIDCOM Boss acknowledges that in the midst of these issues no Nigerian has died or *been affected by the “disorder* so far.

She stressed that NIDCOM is in touch with the Nigerian High Commission in London, the large Diaspora Groups and Student Groups and none have reported any casuality to date.

She applauded the UK Government for their timely interventions, particularly the arrests made so far.

While reminding Nigerians of the travel advisory issued by Nigeria ‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs she advised Nigerians in the UK to stay safe, and be cautious of their surroundings, particularly at this time.

Also present at the strategic meeting was the British Deputy High Commissioner Gill Lever, First Secretary Political, Natalie Palmer, and some Staff Members of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM)