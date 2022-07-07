JUST IN: UK prime minister resigns over sex scandal

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has officially resigned his position over an alleged sex scandal.

Johnson was said to have announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader but vowed to stay on as prime minister until a replacement is chosen in October.

Several lawmakers from the party were said to have urged him to resign immediately, as much of his Conservative Party has turned against him, proffering their resignations from government, amid a string of scandals.

Making the announcement on Thursday, in London, Johnson commended the British people for the privilege to serve and promised to support whoever replaces him.

“I want to thank you all for the opportunity to serve. I promise to support the new leader in every possible way I can. It was painful not to see my term through. I am sad to give up “the best job in the world”. He said.

The outgoing Prime Minister was said to have reminded the country that he was elected with the biggest majority since 1987 and the biggest share of the vote since 1979, saying he is proud of what he achieved in office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

