JUST IN: UK Police releases Man Utd forward, Greenwood, amid rape allegations

The United Kingdom (UK) Police has released Manchester United footballer, Mason Greenwood, on bail after being accused by a woman of assault and raping her

Greenwood was released by the force barely 24 hours after his arrest on suspicion of sexual assault and threatening to kill the woman that linked him to the rape case.

The 20-year-old was released on Wednesday on bail in compliance with the ruling of the magistrate that the player should be allowed to return home and reunite with the family 24 hours after the ruling.

According to the Greater Manchester Police, Greenwood was arrested after the force became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

Following the striker’s arrest, video game developer EA Sports disclosed that Greenwood had been removed from Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) products.