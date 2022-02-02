JUST IN: UK Police releases Man Utd forward, Greenwood, amid rape allegations

The United Kingdom (UK) Police has released Manchester United footballer, Mason Greenwood, on bail after being accused by a woman of assault and raping her
Greenwood was released by the force barely 24 hours after his arrest on suspicion of sexual assault and threatening to kill the woman that linked him to the rape case.
The 20-year-old was released on Wednesday on bail in compliance with the ruling of the magistrate that the player should be allowed to return home and reunite with the family 24 hours after the ruling.
According to the Greater Manchester Police, Greenwood was arrested after the force became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
Following the striker’s arrest, video game developer EA Sports disclosed that Greenwood had been removed from Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) products.
It said he had been taken out of active squads in FIFA 22 and suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team packs and Ultimate Draft.
Before then, Sportswear giant, Nike, had previously said it had suspended its relationship with the footballer after evidence emanated that he assaulted a woman.
According to the firm’s spokesperson, we are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.
Greenwood, who made his Manchester United debut in March 2019, signed a four-year deal in February last year after rising through the ranks of the academy.
At the weekend, the club management stressed that it “did not condone violence of any kind” and had been made aware of the allegations but would make no further comment until the “facts have been established”.