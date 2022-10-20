JUST IN: UK PM resigns over economic crisis after 44 days in office

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has dramatically resigned over inability to proffer solutions to the country’s economic challenges, after just 44 days on the job.

Truss said that decision to step down from her position was taken after realizing that she could not proffer solutions to the issues confronting the country.

She announced her resignation on Thursday after members of her cabinet started tendering their resignations, a development that made opposition party to recommend that she leaves.

Truss said: “I recognise that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

Truss, who took office 44 days ago , would become the shortest-serving PM in British history when she stands down.

The PM said that her successor would be elected in a leadership contest and that the exercise would be completed in another seven days.

Truss noted that she would remain in post until a successor formally takes over as party leader and is appointed prime minister by King Charles III.

Days after forming her cabinet, the government was engulfed by political turmoil, following the ditching of most of her economic policies she had promised to introduce.

Her decision to backtrack on all promises barely one month after assuming office led to her inability to calm nerves of the people and lawmakers who supported her in anticipation that her policies were achievable.

