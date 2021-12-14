Report on Interest
under logo

Egypt deploys tugboats after sunk ship, 300 freighters…

The Guild

Okowa swears in special advisers, tasks appointees on…

The Guild

Sanwo-Olu issues fresh directives on kidnappers, vandals

The Guild
HealthTop Story

JUST IN: UK lifts travel ban on Nigeria, 10 others

By News Desk

By The Guild

The United Kingdom (UK) government has
announced that Nigeria and 10 other African countries would be removed from its travel red list from 4am tomorrow, Wednesday.

Other African countries to be removed from travel ban imposed on them over the outbreak of another strain of COVID-19 virus, Omicron, were Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

It would be recalled that the red list was reintroduced in late November as a precaution after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Speaking on the ban imposed on Nigeria and 19 others on Tuesday, Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said that it had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 5546 posts 39 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: