JUST IN: UK lifts travel ban on Nigeria, 10 others

The United Kingdom (UK) government has

announced that Nigeria and 10 other African countries would be removed from its travel red list from 4am tomorrow, Wednesday.

Other African countries to be removed from travel ban imposed on them over the outbreak of another strain of COVID-19 virus, Omicron, were Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

It would be recalled that the red list was reintroduced in late November as a precaution after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Speaking on the ban imposed on Nigeria and 19 others on Tuesday, Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said that it had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.

