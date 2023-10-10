Just In: UK-Ireland wins 2028 Euro championship hosting right

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has announced that the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will host the 2028 European Nations Championship,

The joint bid ran unopposed after Turkey withdrew to focus on a bid with Italy for Euro 2032, which was also confirmed at a meeting in Switzerland.

Both bids ran unopposed but still needed official approval from the European soccer governing body, an approval which was given on Tuesday, to assist them in planning ahead of the competition.

The UK and Ireland focused on Euro 2028, with Uefa’s approval, after they ended a plan to be Europe’s preferred candidate for the 2030 World Cup.

It is understood that Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will host the opening match of the 2028 tournament with the final at London’s Wembley.

The Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Wales have never hosted a major football tournament and this remains their first bite in bringing the entire continent to their countries.

A Wales ex-captain, Gareth Bale, was present at the announcement in Nyon, Switzerland city, along with representatives from each host nation.

Matches at Euro 2028 are set to be held at 10 different grounds, including Glasgow’s Hampden Park and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Belfast’s Casement Park and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock, the former unbuilt while the latter is still under construction, were also included in the bid.

England was one of the 11 countries to host Euro 2020 along with Scotland, as well as being the sole host of the 1966 World Cup and Euro ’96. England also hosted the record-breaking Women’s European Championship in 2022.

While Italy had only bid for the 2032 tournament, Turkey had initially bid to host both Euro 2028 and 2032, but dropped the ambition of hosting both tournaments.

Turkey withdrew from the running to host Euro 2028 last week after European football’s governing body approved its bid with Italy for the 2032 tournament.

They have 20 potential host stadiums, of which 10 will be chosen, five per country, by October 2026.

Turkey hosted June’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium, but a major international tournament has never been held in the country.

European champions Italy hosted the Euros in 1968 and 1980, while Rome’s Stadio Olimpico was also used as a venue at Euro 2020.

Germany will host Euro 2024 with the most recent championship being played in 2021 instead of 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

