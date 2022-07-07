JUST IN: UK Court sends Ekweremadu, wife back to prison, accept organ donor’s age

The former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, have been send back to prison by the United Kingdom court over alleged organ harvesting of a Nigerian, David Ukpo, in the country and adjourned the case to next month, 4 Aug, 2022.

The court, before that, ruled that Ukpo could not be accepted as a minor considering evidences before it which indicated that he was 21-year-old before accepting to donate his kidney to the senator’s daughter.

Meanwhile, the young man insisted that he was a minor and would like to be treated as one in the case between him and the Ekweremadu’s.

MORE DETAILS SOON

