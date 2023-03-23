JUST IN: UK court convicts Ekweremadu, wife, two others of organ trafficking

A former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; his wife, Beatrice, their daughter and the family doctor have been convicted of organ trafficking, after they were found guilty of conspiring to exploit a young Nigerian man for his kidney.

In the verdict delivered by the court, which was first of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act, the 25years old daughter of the lawmaker, Sonia, her parents and the family’s doctor, 51years old Obinna Obeta, were found guilty of facilitating travel arrangements of 21-year-old Lagos street abroad with the of removing his kidney for Sonia.

They were convicted on Thursday after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey court where the accused lawmaker, wife and the doctor where they were arraigned by the country’s authorities.

The 60years old lawmaker and 56years old wife, the daughter and the medical expert were accused by the prosecutor, Hugh Davies, at the court of treating the man and other potential donors as disposable assets who could be do away with after serving their needs and rewards paid.

According to him, the four accused persons entered an emotionally cold commercial transaction with the man, on order to achieve their aim.

