JUST IN: UK court convicts Ekweremadu, family, doctor of organ trafficking

A former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; his wife, Beatrice, their daughter, and the family doctor have been convicted of organ trafficking, after they were found guilty of conspiring to exploit a young Nigerian man for his kidney.

In the verdict delivered by the court, which was the first of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act, the 25years old daughter of the lawmaker, Sonia, her parents, and the family’s doctor, 51years old Obinna Obeta, were found guilty of facilitating travel arrangements of 21-year-old Lagos street abroad with the of removing his kidney for Sonia.

However, the lawmaker’s daughter, Sonia, was cleared by the court after evidence showed that she was not majorly involved in the arrangement that

They were convicted on Thursday after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey court where the accused lawmaker, wife, and doctor were docked by the country’s authorities.

The 60years old lawmaker and 56years old wife, the daughter, and the medical expert were accused by the prosecutor, Hugh Davies, at the court of treating the man and other potential donors as disposable assets who could be done away with after serving their needs and rewards paid.

According to him, the four accused persons entered an emotionally cold commercial transaction with the man, in order to achieve their aim.

He said Ekweremadu, who owns several properties and had a staff of 80, “agreed to reward someone for a kidney for his daughter – somebody in circumstances of poverty and from whom he distanced himself and made no inquiries, and with whom, for his own political protection, he wanted no direct contact”.

Davies added, “What he agreed to do was not simply expedient in the clinical interests of his daughter, Sonia, it was exploitation, it was criminal. It is no defense to say he acted out of love for his daughter. Her clinical needs cannot come at the expense of the exploitation of somebody in poverty.”

Ekweremadu, who denied the charge, told the court he was the victim of a scam. Obeta, who also denied the charge, claimed the man was not offered a reward for his kidney and was acting altruistically. Beatrice denied any knowledge of the alleged conspiracy. Sonia did not give evidence.

The judge, Justice Jeremy Johnson, will pass a sentence at a later date.

