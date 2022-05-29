Report on Interest
JUST IN: UEFA champions league former winner returns to Premier league after 23yrs away

A Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) champions league former winner, Nottingham Forest, has sealed a passage to the English Premier League after edging out Huddersfield 1-0 during final of the play-off series.

The promotion of the former European champions to the English premier league ended their 23 years in the lower league after being relegated in 1999.

Nottingham Forest’s victory against Huddersfield on Sunday completed the number of teams expected to compete next season with Fulham and one other already securing promotion through the league.

