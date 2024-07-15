JUST IN: UAE to begin issuing Nigerians visa after lifting ban

Following President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the United Arab Emirate (UAE), the country has reached an agreement with the Federal Government to allow Nigerian passport holders obtain travel visas to the Arab nation.

The agreement reached between both nations to allow Nigerians obtain the UAE visas would be starting from July 15, 2024, ending challenges often encountered by visitors especially traders from the African nations.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Monday during a briefing at the State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Idris, who was beaming with smile at the briefing, noted that the Arab nation has finally lifted visa restrictions imposed on Nigerians.

While describing the new development as part of the president’s achievements the Minister stressed that Nigerian passport holders can now travel to the UAE without any hindrance.

He said, “I can tell you that the agreement has been reached and effective from today, Nigerian passport holders intending to travel to the UAE are able to do so.

“You are aware that Nigeria has been discussing with the United Arab Emirates the issue of visas for Nigerian passport holders going to the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, an agreement has been reached on that, and effective from today 15th July, Nigerian passport holders are able to obtain visas to go to the United Arab Emirates.

“Details of that will be provided to you later today when we put out a statement.”