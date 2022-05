The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 73 in the country.

As gathered, the deceased was said to have passed on after a brief illness and would be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites on Friday.

Death of the president, who was commended for sustaining the development of the middle-east country, was confirmed by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

More details soon

