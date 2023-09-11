JUST IN: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigeria after Tinubu’s visit

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers after almost one year, following President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the country.

With the ban lifted, both Etihad and Emirates Airlines were mandated by the UAE authority to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria, to strengthen bilateral ties between both nations.

This follows a historic agreement between Tinubu and President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday, in Dubai, the country’s commercial capital.

The new development, which came barely a year after the ban was imposed, was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, through a statement made available to newsmen.

Ngelale added that as negotiated between the two heads of state, the restoration of flight activities does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

According to the statement, the UAE accepted to lift the ban in recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals presented to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two Governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

“In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

