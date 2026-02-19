JUST IN: U.K police arrest King Charles’ brother over Epstein ties

British police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following allegations that he improperly shared confidential government information with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as a UK trade envoy.

The 66-year-old was detained at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with authorities conducting simultaneous searches at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk as part of an ongoing investigation into the serious claims that have intensified public and legal pressure on the disgraced royal figure.

This high-profile arrest marks the first time the former Duke of York has been taken into custody, stemming from a complaint filed by the anti-monarchy group Republic, which accused him of breaching official secrets and misconduct related to his Epstein associations.

The detention occurred on Thursday, at Sandringham in Norfolk, United Kingdom, primarily to probe whether Andrew leaked sensitive trade details to Epstein while serving as Britain’s special representative for international trade and investment, amid renewed revelations from the December 2025 Epstein document release.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the action in a statement, saying, “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

The police force, covering southern England including Berkshire, emphasized that the inquiry focuses on potential improper sharing of confidential information during Andrew’s official duties, without naming him directly in their public announcement.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that his interactions with Epstein were limited and unrelated to illicit activities, despite mounting evidence from the US Justice Department’s extensive file tranche that has reignited global scrutiny.

The arrest coincides with Andrew’s 66th birthday, adding a dramatic layer to the unfolding scandal that has polarized public opinion and drawn criticism from anti-monarchy advocates pushing for greater accountability.

Republic’s complaint specifically alleged “suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets,” prompting Thames Valley Police to consult with criminal prosecutors before proceeding with the arrest and searches.

This development follows weeks of revelations detailing Andrew’s yearslong friendship with Epstein, including claims of shared confidential trade reports and compromising photographs, further eroding his already tarnished reputation.

Authorities are expected to engage with international law enforcement, including US agencies, to access additional Epstein-related materials that could bolster the ongoing UK enquiries into the former prince’s conduct.

Pressure continues to mount on Andrew to cooperate fully, with political figures like Chancellor Rachel Reeves previously stating he owes it to Epstein’s victims to provide more information about his knowledge of the treatment of young women and girls.