JUST IN: Two youngmen drown inside Ondo hotel pool

A 22-year-old man, Oludere Opeyemi, and his friend, Blessing Adegbola, have been confirmed dead by the Ondo Police Command after drowning inside a swimming pool during a party in Unibercity lounge and hotel, Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, Opeyemi was pronounced dead by medical experts attached to a public hospital in Ikare-Akoko, and 19-year-old Adegbola was confirmed dead 24 hours after drowning in the pool during the party.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the bodies of the youngmen have been deposited at the State Hospital, Ikare-Akoko morgue for preservation and autopsy, as part of the ongoing investigation process.

Meanwhile, the female hotel manager, Ayomide Badejo, alongside the pool manager, has been interrogated by the law enforcement officers as part of a preliminary investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, who confirmed the death, disclosed that the incident is being thoroughly investigated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the youngmen’s deaths.

In a statement made available by the Command spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the CP assured residents that all perpetrators would be arrested for prosecution.

He said: “Members of the public are therefore urged to remain calm and refrain from speculation, as further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses”.

However, Lawal advised hotel owners and operators to prioritize the safety and well-being of their guests through the provision of functional safety measures within their facilities, particularly in swimming pool areas.

He stressed the importance of installing appropriate safety equipment, ensuring proper supervision, and restricting unauthorized access where necessary, in strict compliance with existing state regulations, in order to prevent avoidable incidents and avert a recurrence of such unfortunate occurrences.

According to the statement, “On the 29th of January, 2026, a report was received at the Akungba Divisional Police Headquarters from one Shittu, male, the pool manager of Unibercity Lounge and Hotel, Akungba-Akoko, regarding an unfortunate incident that occurred during a swimming pool party organized by the hotel for newly matriculated students.

“At about 2000hrs on the same date, one Adegbola Blessing, male, aged 19 years, was discovered unconscious inside the hotel’s swimming pool.

“He was immediately rescued by the pool manager and administered first aid. The victim reportedly regained consciousness, was able to stand, and was subsequently taken home by his friends.

“Shortly thereafter, another individual, Oludere Opeyemi, male, aged 22 years, was also discovered unconscious in the swimming pool.

“He was promptly rescued and rushed to the State Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, where he was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

“Following the report, operatives of the Akungba Divisional Police Station were promptly deployed to the scene on the night of the incident to commence investigation.

“Further developments occurred in the early hours of 30th January, 2026, at about 0700hrs, when the first victim, Adegbola Blessing, was reported to have also passed on. Consequently, the case was transferred to the Command’s Monitoring Unit for discreet, thorough, and comprehensive investigation.