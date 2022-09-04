JUST IN: Two workers die, over four others trapped in Lagos collapsed Seven-storey building

No fewer than two construction workers have been confirmed dead and over four others were reported still trapped in an uncompleted seven-storey building after it collapsed in Lagos State.

The ill-fated building was said to be sited on Oba Idowu Oniru street beside Avi Maria hospital Victoria Island axis of the state.

It was learnt that the building under construction caved in at the early hours on Sunday amid heavy rainfall experienced across Lagos.

The Spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the casualties figure to newsmen in the state.

Farinloye added that efforts were already being intensified to ensure that all workers trapped under the rubble are rescued immediately.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, added: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an uncompleted 7 storey building undergoing construction was found to have collapsed.

“However, about six people are reported to be trapped under the rubbles of the collapsed structure.

“The Agency’s heavy duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated Lagos State Response plan . Operation still ongoing and more Updates to follow”.

