JUST IN: Two persons die, two injure after auto crashes in Lagos

Two persons have been confirmed dead and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries after separate auto crashes on Otedola Bridge and Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

While two persons died from the auto crash that occurred on Otedola Bridge inward the Berger axis of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, the two injured were victims of accident around the University of Lagos (UNILAG) waterfront inward Lagos Island on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The accidents were confirmed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to have occurred during the early hours on Monday.

Preliminary intelligence from the Otedola Bridge incident reveals that an unregistered vehicle, bearing two occupants including the driver was overspeeding when it collided with a moving heavily-laden truck at about 2:30 a.m.

As gathered, driver of truck absconded from the scene with the articulated vehicle after realising that two of the passengers have died.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the sad development, described the accident as preventable act if the driver had adhered to the Agency’s guidelines for safety on roads.

Reiterating the Agency’s firm and uncompromising insistence on safety, he stated that the LASTMA’s night-gang teams strategically deployed within the Otedola corridor for nocturnal surveillance and preemptive traffic control responded with exemplary alacrity.

“The deceased victims were respectfully evacuated from the carriageway to avert consequential dangers, after which the mangled vehicle was meticulously from the expressway.

“Complementary security reinforcement was provided by officers of the Isheri Police Division, while the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU) subsequently conducted the formal conveyance of the remains in accordance with established emergency and public-health procedures”, he added.

As learnt, the Third Mainland Bridge accident occurred at about 5:00 a.m. on the Third Mainland Bridge, proximate to the UNILAG waterfront inward Lagos Island.

The LASTMA boss said: “The accident, involving an empty tanker and a pure-water distribution van (SMK 67 XH), resulted in severe injuries to two individuals. The victims received prompt first-aid stabilisation from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) before being transported to a nearby medical facility for further critical treatment.

“Despite the distressing nature of both occurrences, LASTMA officers maintained unwavering vigilance and continued to meticulously regulate traffic along both corridors, ensuring the safety of unsuspecting motorists and preventing additional operational hazards”.