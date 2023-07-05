JUST IN: Two Niger monarch’s guards die hours after palace attacks

The two palace guards who were shot during gunmen attack on Emir of Minna, Umar Bahago, palace in Niger State have been confirmed to have died hours after they were rushed to the hospital for treatments.

As gathered, the deceased palace guards were receiving treatment at Minna General Hospital but all efforts by the medical personnel to save them proved abortive after they sustained gunshot would on the chest and neck.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police has alleged that the palace staff were responsible for releasing information on mode of operation within the premises to the attackers.

The Commissioner of Police, Niger Command, Ogundele Ayodeji, disclosed this on Wednesday while responding to questions from pressmen on the sidelines of the G-7 States Technical Committee Meeting in Abuja.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed an in-house conspiracy, disclosing that N3.3 million was carted away by the robbers.

The commissioner, said that his men were already trailing the criminals, and expressed confidence that they would be caught.

“I was called around 3:00 p.m. while in Abuja for the G-7 states Technical Committee Meeting, that there was a robbery attack in front of the palace of the Emir of Minna.

“From the update I got, the hoodlums tailed the cashier of the emirate up to the gate of the palace. As the cashier was about to enter the palace, the criminals shot sporadically, and in the process, killed two of the palace guards and carted away with N3.3 million.

“From the reports I have received, there seems to be an in-house conspiracy to the crime, and I am confident that the criminals will be caught sooner or later,” he said.

While reacting to the incident, which he described as shocking, Governor Mohammed Bago had wished the palace guard quick recovery.

