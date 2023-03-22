JUST IN: Two LP supporters die days after Lagos Guber poll

No fewer than two supporters of the Labour Party (LP) were reported to have died days after they were allegedly attacked by hoodlums that were hired by the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) during the Governorship and House of Assembly poll in Lagos, increasing the death toll recorded byo three across the state.

Aside from the deceased, many LP supporters and members were said to be on admission at different hospitals receiving treatments across the state.

Of the two deceased, one was a brother to a stanch member of LP, Onyeka, who was an agent at Polling unit in Amuwo Odofin Local Government was alleged to have been shot and the other identified as Ahmed Akinola, was stabbed during the last Saturday’s poll in Ajah axis of the state.

Boh deceased supporters of the opposition party were pronounced dead by medical experts at the hospitals where they were rushed to by friends after the attacks.

Akinola who was allegedly stabbed by thugs that were said to have been unleased on opposition parties by the APC during the exercise across the state, was 34 years old with three children.

It was not clear what transpired before he was allegedly stabbed in the neck and chest before Akinola was left to swim in the pool of his own blood before rescue came to him

Meanwhile, for Onyeka, he was an agent attached to K1 polling unit around Trade Fair area of Lagos when the thugs arrived and in an effort to prevent their voting materials from been taken away, he was shot and he lateral died at the hospital.

The development was confirmed by the Lagos Chapter of the party through its spokesperson, Bunmi Odesanya, on Wednesday.

