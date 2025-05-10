26.4 C
JUST IN: Two LGs delegates withdraw from Lagos APC chairmanship primary

Delegates of no fewer than two Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) abstained from the Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over internal crisis rocking the party within the council

The two councils where the delegates withdrew from the exercise were Lagos Mainland Local Government and Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The withdrawal from exercise came barely two days after youths, under the auspices of Concerned Youth of Yaba LCDA rejected the alleged nomination of Joseph Ojo as the choice of the party.

MORE DETAILS SOON

