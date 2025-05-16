JUST IN: Two gunmen die, policeman injures during clash in Anambra

No fewer than two gunmen have been confirmed dead and one police officer sustained varying degrees of injuries during clashes in Anambra State.

During the clash that lasted for several minutes, the gunmen set ablaze the police patrol vehicle after attacking the law enforcement officers at the Security checkpoint in Isuofia axis of the state.

The spokesperson for the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack to newsmen on Friday.

Ikenga narrated that the clash started after the gunmen stormed the security checkpoint with the aim to dislodge the policemen and takeover the premises.

He added that the officers resisted the move resulting in the clashes that caused panic among residents of the community.

According to the statement, “One of the Anambra Joint Security Team in the late evening of 15th May 2025 resisted an attack by armed criminals at the Security checkpoint in Isuofia.

“Two of the armed hoodlums were neutralized in the process. Regrettably, one of the security operatives was fatally wounded, while one of the security operational vehicles was burnt by the bandits.

“During the ensuing gun battle and due to the superior fire of the Joint security team, the criminals abandoned one of their operational vehicles, a Toyota Sienna and fled the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police *CP Ikioye Orutugu has condemned the act and viewed it as a test of Ndi Anambra’s collective resolve to work with the security forces to dislodge and eliminate criminal elements in the State. He assured that the Command will apprehend the perpetrators behind this unpatriotic act.

“Meanwhile, calm has returned to the area and security reinforced with more armed operatives currently combing nearby bushes for possible arrest of the fleeing miscreants”.