Report on Interest
under logo

24 Muslim Brotherhood members bag death sentence in Egypt

The Guild

754 Brazilian COVID-19 patients die in 24 hours

The Guild

Police nabs nine cult members during supremacy faceoff in…

The Guild
MetroNews

JUST IN: Two die, scores injure during Police, Yoruba nation clash in Lagos

By Monsueudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

No fewer than two persons were reported to have been killed during clashes between the Nigerian Police and members of the Yoruba nation group in Ojota axis of Lagos State.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 8143 posts 12 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: