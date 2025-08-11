JUST IN: Two die, one injure in Kaduna tanker explosion

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and one other sustained varying degrees of burns and property worth millions of naira destroyed following a tanker explosion in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Aside from the tanker, it was learnt that a Toyota Sienna that was behind the tanker before it went up in flames was also burnt during the explosion that caused panic in Dan Magaji area of the state.

The Guild correspondent at the scene learnt that the two deceased recorded at the scene by emergency responders were passengers of the Toyota Sienna while the injured person is the driver of the ill-fated truck.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the incident occurred on Monday at about 8:30 a.m. near Rochas Foundation School along the Kaduna–Kano expressway bypass, from Kwangila to Dan Magaji.

