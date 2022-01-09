Just In: Two die, one injure during cult clashes in Lagos

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed to have died and one other was said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when two cult groups funded by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed in Lagos Mainland Local Government, Lagos State.

As gathered, the cult factions, Kogbagidi boys and Fagbayimu Olokodana boys, clashed at Iya Agan junction in Ebutte Metta axis and Idi-Aba around Joseph Lambo axis of the council, disrupting commercial activities at the early hours on Sunday.

One of the deceased was identified as Iya Uche, a member of Kogbagidi boys, while the other was identified as Abiodun, a member of the Fagbayimu Olokodana boys, who were both killed during the clashes.

Sources told The Guild that the Fagbayimu Olokodana boys were led by one Yusuf Skipoo, Kabiru Kokobiri and Idris Adisa popularly called Omo Simbi and they were chairmen of NURTW parks in Costain.

The other group, Kogbagidi boys, were said to have been led by Adekoya James popularly called Wewe Anointing, was also a member of the NURTW and is currently one of the chairmen in Oyingbo axis.

Residents told our correspondent that the face-off between both groups had started in 2010 and that efforts to end it, restoring peace and harmony within the council, have remained abortive, following interference of politicians that have also considered the groups as tools to disrupt elections processes whenever it does not favour them.

It was gathered that latest uprising within the council was said to have started about two weeks ago when a member of the Olokodana boys identified as AZ was discovered to have terrorized residents of Ilaje Otumara Village along Mainland-Apapa road and all efforts to arrest him by the law enforcement agency was frustrated by members of his group.

MORE DETAILS SOON

