JUST IN: Two die inside collapsed two-storey building in Lagos

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and five others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a two-storey building collapsed in Lagos State.

As gathered, the ill-fated two-storey building under construction was sited inside Mega Mall Estate in Ikota axis of the State

The Guild learnt that the deceased included an adult male and a young boy, who were artisans engaged by the contractor for the construction work.

The National Emergency management Agency (NEMA) Lagos Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the development, said the immediate cause of the collapse was still unknown.

Farinloye added that search and rescue operations have been intensified after they were informed by the survivors that there were more victims under the rubbles.

He said: “The LTO received a distress call after a collapsed building at the above address situated at Ikota, Ajah axis of Lagos State.

“On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a two-storey building under construction was found to have collapsed.

“The immediate cause of the incident is unknown and further investigation will be conducted. So far, the bodies of an adult male and a young boy was recovered and five (5) adult males with serious injuries have been rescued and taken to the hospital. Information indicates that more people are likely to still be under the rubbles”.