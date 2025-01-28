27.4 C
Lagos
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
spot_img
National

JUST IN: Two die inside collapsed two-storey building in Lagos

0
4

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and five others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a two-storey building collapsed in Lagos State.

As gathered, the ill-fated two-storey building under construction was sited inside Mega Mall Estate in Ikota axis of the State

The Guild learnt that the deceased included an adult male and a young boy, who were artisans engaged by the contractor for the construction work.

The National Emergency management Agency (NEMA) Lagos Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the development, said the immediate cause of the collapse was still unknown.

Farinloye added that search and rescue operations have been intensified after they were informed by the survivors that there were more victims under the rubbles.

He said: “The LTO received a distress call after a collapsed building at the above address situated at Ikota, Ajah axis of Lagos State. 

“On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a two-storey building under construction was found to have collapsed.

“The immediate cause of the incident is unknown and further investigation will be conducted. So far, the bodies of an adult male and a young boy was recovered and five (5) adult males with serious injuries have been rescued and  taken to the hospital. Information indicates that more people are likely to still be under the rubbles”.

Previous article
UBA educates SMEs, others on withholding tax regulations
Next article
Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai’s bribery claim is a false alarm – APC

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.