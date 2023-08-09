JUST IN: Two die, five injure during auto crashes in Lagos

No fewer than two passengers have been confirmed to have died and five others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a multiple auto crashes in Alaka, Surulere Local Government, Lagos State.

The deceased passengers in the auto crashes that involved a truck with number plate T-1501 LA and five other private vehicles, were said to include a male and female.

Other vehicles involved in the accident were a Lexus Jeep (LSP 795 EW), Toyota Camry (AKD 606 HH), Toyota (LND 217 GX), Mini- bus (FKJ 77 YG and (LSR 952 HZ).

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, cautioned motorists especially truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the State.

While maintaining that the Agency would not relent in enlightening motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers on inherent dangers involved in over speeding, he however sent his condolences to families of the deceased.

In a statement released by Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the Zebra for Zone 3 Iponri, Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team, explained the accident occurred due to brake failure.

According to him, preliminary investigation showed that the loaded ‘MAC’ truck while on a top speed collided with five other private vehicles including a commercial mini bus (Korope) as a result of brake failure.

He disclosed further that the five rescued accident victims and 2 dead bodies were immediately taken to nearby General Hospital with an ambulance belonging to Lasema Response Unit (LRU).

