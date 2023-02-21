Report on Interest
JUST IN: Two die during auto crashes in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and scores of others reported to have suffered severe injuries during accidents that occurred in Lagos State.

The accidents were said to have occurred on Alfred Rewane Road in Ikoyi and on Lasu-Isheri road in Alimosho Local Government.

As gathered, the accident occurred on Tuesday in both locations with the tragedy on Lasu-Isheri road said to have happened earlier before that of the Ikoyi accident.

MORE DETAILS SOON

