JUST IN: Two die during Army, IPOB members clashes in Imo

No fewer than two members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) were said to have been killed during clashes with troops of 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Service (DSS) in Imo State.

The two members were said to be on the wanted list of security agencies and have been terrorizing residents across Orlu, Orsu, and Njaba.

As learnt, the troops and DSS personnel were reported to have clashed with the proscribed group while trying to take over the IPOB training camp in Okoro, Orlu Local Government Area.

As the clashes intensified, other IPOB members, after realising that two members were already killed and could not overpower the troops, were said to have abandoned their arms and ran away from the scene

The clashes were confirmed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement released on Saturday to newsmen in the state.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the troops equally destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by the separatists, including a shrine, which members of the outlawed group reportedly use for spiritual fortification.

The Army spokesman, who said that the clashes occurred yesterday, added that a local factory for fabricating weapons was also discovered and destroyed.

According to him, a search of the factory uncovered, three dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm (special), and objects suspected to be charms among other dangerous weapons.

