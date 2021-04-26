Just In: Two die, dozens injure during Okada riders, NURTW members clashes in Lagos

At least two people have reportedly been killed with dozen others sustaining varying degrees of injuries after motorcycle operators (Okada riders) and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers clashed over alleged extortion among others around Iyana-Iba-Ojo axis of Lagos State.

The Guild gathered that trouble started when one of the motorcycle operators (Hausa Okada riders) was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death when the group was protesting constantly harassment by road union members.

It was learnt that residents and passersby were seen scampering to safety after the warring parties were wielding dangerous weapons and began shooting sporadically during the clash that started around 8 am on Monday.

Our correspondent gathered that the crisis which started around Iyana Oba has spread to the Alaba-Rago area, directly opposite Lagos State University (LASU), and the popular Volks Bus Stop.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, who confirmed the development said that police officers have been drafted to the scene and that normalcy has been restored to the areas.

He debunked reports that the crisis was an ethnic one, adding that investigations are still ongoing to ensure lasting peace returned to the area.

