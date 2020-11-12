Just In: Two die after gunmen attack bullion van in Lagos

Activities on Ado road in Ajah, Eti-Osa Local Government, Lagos State were disrupted on Thursday when Gunmen took axis, attacked a bullion van, and carted away the huge sum of cash found in it

During the attack that lasted for several minutes, atleast two persons were said to have been killed by the gunmen who eyewitness said trailed the bullion van to entrance of Blenco Supermarket where the cash was moved away.

One of the victims of the attack was said to have been a commercial motorcycle operator popularly called Okada rider who was killed by gunshots during the attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen, aside from vandalizing the bullion van, also attacked a water tanker, forcing the driver and motor-boy to scamper for safety.

An eyewitness narrated that the gunmen attacked the bullion van a few minutes after 5 pm when it arrived entrance of the shopping arena and immediately shot at the tires to prevent the van from leaving the scene.

The eyewitness added that the gunmen, who drove in a Toyota Sienna Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), shot at the van and other vehicles that were caught in the web of the robbery attack.

Another resident, who witnessed the attack, said that the gunmen sporadically to scare passers-by and other road users from interfering in their operation.

According to him, the gunmen escaped from the scene through the lagoon after officers of Nigerian Army, who were attracted to the axis by gunshot sounds, arrived.

When The Guild contacted Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on what transpired at the scene, he promised to call back after getting a proper brief on the incident.