JUST IN: Two bricklayers escape death after three-storey building collapse in Lagos

Atleast two bricklayers were reported to have been brought out under the rubble of a three-storey building under construction that collapsed in Yaba axis of Lagos State.

The two persons, removed under the rubble minutes after the structure came down, were identified by residents as an adult and a teenager.

Aside from the two, residents claimed that some workers might be trapped under the building since it was under construction when it caved in.

It was learnt that the ill-fated building on Akanbi Crescent was under construction and that it collapsed on another building beside it on Saturday.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident and that the officials of the agency have been dispatched to the scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

