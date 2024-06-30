JUST IN: Two Borno men step on bomb inside farm

No fewer than two persons have been reported dead after they stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) inside their farm in Borno State.

The two farmers were said to have stepped on the explosive device inside their farm around Mile 40 along Maiduguri-Monguno road in the state.

As gathered, the farmers visited their farm at about 09:10 am on Sunday to continue their daily farming activities when they suddenly stepped on the IED which exploded immediately.

It was learnt that the explosion sound drew attention of other farmers to the scene and on their arrival, they found the charred bodies on the ground.

The tragedy occurred barely 24 hours after over 10 persons were confirmed dead during suicide bomb attacks recorded across the state.

More details soon