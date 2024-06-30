31.2 C
Lagos
Sunday, June 30, 2024
spot_img
National

JUST IN: Two Borno men step on bomb inside farm

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

0
2

No fewer than two persons have been reported dead after they stepped on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) inside their farm in Borno State.

The two farmers were said to have stepped on the explosive device inside their farm around Mile 40 along Maiduguri-Monguno road in the state.

As gathered, the farmers visited their farm at about 09:10 am on Sunday to continue their daily farming activities when they suddenly stepped on the IED which exploded immediately.

It was learnt that the explosion sound drew attention of other farmers to the scene and on their arrival, they found the charred bodies on the ground.

The tragedy occurred barely 24 hours after over 10 persons were confirmed dead during suicide bomb attacks recorded across the state.

More details soon

Previous article
Ruto in Davido’s marriage of Anansewa

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.