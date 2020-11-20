Just In: Turkey President, S-Arabia monarch meet on bilateral ties

The Saudi Arabian king, Salman Al Saud, and Turkish President, Tuyyip Erdogan, have agreed to improve bilateral ties and solve outstanding disputes through dialogue.

Leaders of both countries agreed that over the last two years, the bilateral ties that existed between Saudi Arabia and Turkey has collapsed after a citizen of the former, Jamal Khashoggi, was murdered in Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

During the meeting held on phone, they also accepted that Erdogan should coordinate efforts exerted within the work of the G20 summit, which will take place on Nov. 21 and 22.

Through a statement released made available by the Turkish presidency on Friday, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been at odds for some years over foreign policy and attitudes towards Islamist political groups.

As gathered, the unresolved murder of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 sharply escalated tensions between both countries.

For more than a year, some Saudi and Turkish traders have speculated that Saudi Arabia was enforcing an informal boycott of imports from Turkey. Turkey’s leading business groups urged Saudi Arabia last month to improve trade relations.

“President Erdogan and King Salman agreed to keep channels of dialogue open to improve bilateral ties and overcome issues,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement, adding the two men had also discussed the G20 summit.