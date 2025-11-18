28.3 C
Lagos
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
spot_img
Politics

JUST IN: Turaki assumes office as PDP national chairman

0
5

Former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, has assumed office as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as efforts to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election intensified across the country.

Turaki’s assumption of office followed his confirmation by former Anambra Central Senator Ben Obi, who served as the Chief Returning Officer at the PDP National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, an event that proceeded despite a court order.

MORE DETAILS COMING…

Previous article
Airforce intensifies attacks on bandits across Northern states
Next article
Lagos APC rubbishes PDP’s pursuit for presidential seat

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.