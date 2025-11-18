JUST IN: Turaki assumes office as PDP national chairman

Former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, has assumed office as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as efforts to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election intensified across the country.

Turaki’s assumption of office followed his confirmation by former Anambra Central Senator Ben Obi, who served as the Chief Returning Officer at the PDP National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, an event that proceeded despite a court order.

MORE DETAILS COMING…